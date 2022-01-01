About this product
NEW in our Radiance Line! Our Radiance Rose Clay Scrub is a sugar-based scrub with CBD-infused Avocado Oil, French Rose Clay, Vitamin E, Neem and Rosemary. Spoil yourself or a loved one with our Radiance Line! Handmade in small batches to ensure freshness and quality.
Life Scrubs not only offer a wonderful exfoliation, they also nourish your skin. While you polish away your dead skin, high in antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory properties, the raw sugar contains a natural alpha hydroxy acid which is crucial for healthy skin and protects from toxins. The combination of the oils we use provide an excellent blend of vitamins and hydration for your skin to leave you with younger looking, strong, healthy, glowing, silky smooth skin.
Instructions: Apply to wet skin and gently massage in a circular motion, focusing on rough areas. Rinse thoroughly and pat dry.
WARNING: Be careful not to fall on wet or slippery areas caused by using the scrub.
- Paraben-free
- Cruelty-free
- Vegan
- Gluten-free
- Allergen-free
INGREDIENTS: Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp-Infused Avocado Oil, Vitamin E, French Rose Clay, Organic Neem Seed Oil, Organic Rosemary Leaf Oil, Rose Absolute Oil and Ocanna Essential Oil Blend.
