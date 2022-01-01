NEW in our Radiance Line! Our Radiance Rose Clay Scrub is a sugar-based scrub with CBD-infused Avocado Oil, French Rose Clay, Vitamin E, Neem and Rosemary. Spoil yourself or a loved one with our Radiance Line! Handmade in small batches to ensure freshness and quality.



Life Scrubs not only offer a wonderful exfoliation, they also nourish your skin. While you polish away your dead skin, high in antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory properties, the raw sugar contains a natural alpha hydroxy acid which is crucial for healthy skin and protects from toxins. ​The combination of the oils we use provide an excellent blend of vitamins and hydration for your skin to leave you with younger looking, strong, healthy, glowing, silky smooth skin. ​



Instructions: Apply to wet skin and gently massage in a circular motion, focusing on rough areas. Rinse thoroughly and pat dry.



WARNING: Be careful not to fall on wet or slippery areas caused by using the scrub.



- Paraben-free

- Cruelty-free

- Vegan

- Gluten-free

- Allergen-free

​

INGREDIENTS: Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp-Infused Avocado Oil, Vitamin E, French Rose Clay, Organic Neem Seed Oil, Organic Rosemary Leaf Oil, Rose Absolute Oil and Ocanna Essential Oil Blend.