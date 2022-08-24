We extract Cannabis at low temperatures with CO2 to preserve the scent, flavor, and effects of the original plant. Each batch contains the plant’s full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids including rare molecules like CBDA, CBC, CBG, Terpinolene, Guaiol, Farnesene, THCV, and more. RAW CO2 FECO is unfiltered, containing naturally occurring Cannabis fats and lipids that aid the body’s absorption and help the experience last longer. Best absorbed under the tongue, with food, drink, topically, in capsule, or suppository.



Aliens & Cream + Koffee

Grown by Green Source Gardens

558.4 mg Total Cannabinoids

483.5 mg THC & 11.3 mg CBD

16.84% Terpenes

Top 4: β-Farnasene, α-Farnasene, β-Caryophyllene, Limonene



Aliens & Cream (Koffee x Glazed Cherries, bred by GSG) mixed with Koffee (Alien OG x Alien Technology, bred by Pacific Northwest Roots, this f5 by GSG). More euphoria and smoothness than pure Koffee. Two of Green Source Gardens' flagship seed lines.



Packaged in a 1mL Plastic Syringe with 0.01 Dosage Lines

Suggested serving size: .01mL

(100 servings /container)

Activation time: up to 2 hours



For more information, Test Results, Cannabinoid & Terpene Profiles visit www.OMEXTRACTS.com



Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.