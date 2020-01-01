 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
OM Extracts

Full Spectrum Cannabis CO2 Extracts and Tinctures

Full Spectrum Vape Cartridges Offer Benefits From The Whole Plant
OM Extracts Full Spectrum Raw CO2 Oil / Alcohol Free / Full Extract Cannabis Oil (FECO)
Enjoy the Full Spectrum of Cannabinoids, Terpenes, and Flavinoids, with Zero Additives.
New OM Extracts Winterized CO2 Oil Drippers - Eat, Smoke, Vape, or Dab!
About OM Extracts

Using medical-grade technology and state of the art processing equipment, OM Extracts formulates Mindful Medicine for the people. Our finished refined oil and the hardware we offer are professional, discrete and powerful. We believe that full-spectrum plant medicine is best, so we do not adulterate our products: we never add extra terpenes, essential oils, propylene glycol or any other substances. We offer pure, clean Mindful Medicine. Contact OM Extracts info@omextracts.com Awards: 2016 Oregon Dope Cup – Best Wax 1st Place and 2nd Place 2016 Oregon Dope Industry Awards – Best Processor 1st Place 2015 Oregon Concentrate Challenge – Best PHO 2nd Place 2015 Oregon Dope Cup – Best THC CO2 1st Place , Best CBD CO2 2nd Place

Batteries & power

Cartridges

Ingestible

Available in

United States, Oregon