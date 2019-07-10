OM Extracts
We extract Cannabis at low temperatures with CO2 to preserve the scent, flavor, and effects of the original plant. Each batch contains the plant’s full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids including rare molecules like CBDA, CBC, CBG, Terpinolene, Guaiol, Farnesene, THCV, and more. RAW CO2 FECO is unfiltered, containing naturally occurring Cannabis fats and lipids that aid the body’s absorption and help the experience last longer. Best absorbed under the tongue, with food, drink, topically, in capsule, or suppository.
Suver Haze 24:1 CBD:THC
Bred by Oregon CBD
636 mg Total Cannabinoids
20.8 mg THC & 508.6 mg CBD
3.8% Terpenes
Top 4: β-Caryophyllene, β-Myrcene, β-Farnasene, α-Bisabolol
Packaged in a 1mL Plastic Syringe with 0.01 Dosage Lines
Suggested serving size: .01mL
(100 servings /container)
Activation time: up to 2 hours
For more information, Test Results, Cannabinoid & Terpene Profiles visit www.OMEXTRACTS.com
Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.
Suver Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
28 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
35% of people report feeling uplifted
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
46% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
