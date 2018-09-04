About this product
Grape Kush
Grown by Cannassentials
587.172 mg Total Cannabinoids
484.373 mg THC & 11.3 mg CBD
8.768% Terpenes
Top 4: β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, Limonene, α-Humulene
Grape Kush - Unknown genetics (possibly Mendo Purps x OG Kush x Grapefruit). Gassy aroma and deeply relaxing for most. Bred by Moxie Seeds (not related to Grape Kush bred by DJ Short).
Packaged in a 1mL Plastic Syringe with 0.01 Dosage Lines
Suggested serving size: .01mL
(100 servings /container)
Activation time: up to 2 hours
About this strain
DJ Short's Grape Kush is a productive marijuana hybrid strain that has sharp and fruity aromas. The effects are long-lasting and powerful, inducing euphoric head effects and a relaxed body.
About this brand
We believe that full-spectrum plant medicine is best, so we do not adulterate our products: we never add extra terpenes, essential oils, propylene glycol or any other substances. We offer pure, clean Mindful Medicine.
Awards:
2016 Oregon Dope Cup – Best Wax 1st Place and 2nd Place
2016 Oregon Dope Industry Awards – Best Processor 1st Place
2015 Oregon Concentrate Challenge – Best PHO 2nd Place
2015 Oregon Dope Cup – Best THC CO2 1st Place , Best CBD CO2 2nd Place