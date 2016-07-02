OM Extracts
We extract Cannabis at low temperatures with CO2 to preserve the scent, flavor, and effects of the original plant. Each batch contains the plant’s full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids including rare molecules like CBDA, CBC, CBG, Terpinolene, Guaiol, Farnesene, THCV, and more. RAW CO2 FECO is unfiltered, containing naturally occurring Cannabis fats and lipids that aid the body’s absorption and help the experience last longer. Best absorbed under the tongue, with food, drink, topically, in capsule, or suppository.
Hawaiian Haze 17:1
Bred by Oregon CBD
689.9mg Total Cannabinoids
31.9mg THC & 557.0mg CBD
4.6% Terpenes
Top 4: β-Caryophyllene, β-Myrcene, β-Farnesene, α-Pinene
Hawaiian Haze 17:1: DC Haze "CC" x Early Resin Berry. Bred by Oregon CBD. Uniquely floral terpenes, for a CBD variety, with faint pineapple and citrus facets.
Packaged in a 1mL Plastic Syringe with 0.01 Dosage Lines
Suggested serving size: .01mL
(100 servings /container)
Activation time: up to 2 hours
For more information, Test Results, Cannabinoid & Terpene Profiles visit www.OMEXTRACTS.com
Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.
Hawaiian Haze effects
98 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
59% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
34% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
