The ORALE Green Chile Gummy is prized for its lightly pungent, bright & sweet taste with a hot & spicy finish. Also try ORALE Green Chili Gummies, or try them Christmas Style (both together!). Made with the finest New Mexican Hatch chilies, our gummies are vegan, all natural and blended with our high-quality potent cannabis.



---



Orale Gummies bring the bold flavors of New Mexico to life with exciting varieties like Green Chile , Red Chile , and Lime Margarita. Crafted with 100% vegan and all-natural ingredients, these gummies feature an authentic taste experience. Each bag contains 10 pieces, each infused with 10mg of THC, for a total of 100mg THC per package.



ORALE ~ Mota Buena



Consume orally and wait 1 hour for full effect. Keep out of reach of children and animals. Each bag contains 10- 10 mg THC gummies (100 mg Total THC).

read more