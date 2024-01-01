We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Orale
Mota Buena
About
Shop
Catalog
Our story
ORALE offers high-quality cannabis products at accessible prices, embodying a brand that honors the lively spirt and vibrant, artful culture of New Mexico.
Available In:
*ORALE SMALL BUD FLOWER
*ORALE VAPE CARTS & DISPOSABLES
*ORALE INFUSED PREROLLS WITH DIAMONDS
*ORALE GUMMIES WITH LOCALLY INSPIRED FLAVORS
read more
Product spotlight
Here are the top recommended products from Orale
Gummies
Artisan Red Chile Gummies
by Orale
Flower
Banana Cake #20 | ORALE
by Orale
Vape pens
Granddaddy Purple | ORALE
by Orale
Shop by category
cannabis
vaping
edibles
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
see all cannabis
Flower
Hell's Fire #2 | ORALE
by Orale
Flower
Acai Cookies | ORALE
by Orale
Flower
GMO x Sunset Sherbert | ORALE
by Orale
Flower
Rainbow Belt # 2 | ORALE
by Orale
Flower
Petro Chem #3 | ORALE
by Orale
Flower
Tire Fire #10 | ORALE
by Orale
Flower
Rainbow Belt | ORALE
by Orale
Flower
Cotton Candy | ORALE
by Orale
see all cannabis
Vape pens, THC pens, batteries, & weed vaporizers
see all vaping
Vape pens
Super Lemon Haze | ORALE
by Orale
Vape pens
Captain Jack | ORALE
by Orale
Vape pens
Jack Herer | ORALE
by Orale
Vape pens
Lemon Cake | ORALE
by Orale
Vape pens
Orange Creamsicle | ORALE
by Orale
Vape pens
Midnight Train | ORALE
by Orale
Vape pens
Purple Marmalade | ORALE
by Orale
Vape pens
Northern Lights | ORALE
by Orale
see all vaping
THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks
Gummies
Artisan Green Chile Gummies
by Orale
Gummies
Artisan Red Chile Gummies
by Orale
