Concrete Jungle is a hybrid weed strain that is made from a genetic cross between LA Confidential and Tangerine Haze. It is 40% sativa and 60% indica, and features flavors like earthy pine, citrus, and a subtle hint of spice. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its calming and soothing effects. Concrete Jungle features a THC content that typically ranges between 18% and 22%, making it an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report that Concrete Jungle’s effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and focused. This strain is known for its ability to induce a sense of calm while maintaining mental clarity, making it suitable for various activities. Medical marijuana patients often turn to Concrete Jungle when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and chronic pain. Its balanced effects offer relief without being overly sedating 1.
ORALE offers high-quality cannabis products at accessible prices, embodying a brand that honors the lively spirt and vibrant, artful culture of New Mexico.
Available In:
*ORALE SMALL BUD FLOWER
*ORALE VAPE CARTS & DISPOSABLES
*ORALE INFUSED PREROLLS WITH DIAMONDS
*ORALE GUMMIES WITH LOCALLY INSPIRED FLAVORS
Concrete Jungle | ORALE
