Divine Frost comes from a cross between Divine Gelato #3 and Permafrost. This specific cross was bred by In-House Genetics, and brings a unique combination. Divine Gelato in and of itself is a complex strain, stemming from Gelato Do-Si and Sunset Do-Si.



Artisan Small Bud Flower



ORALE offers high-quality cannabis products at accessible prices, embodying a brand that honors the lively spirt and vibrant, artful culture of New Mexico.



ORALE ~Mota Buena



