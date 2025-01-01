Introduced in 2003 by Ken Estes, Granddaddy Purple (or GDP) is a famous indica cross of Purple Urkle and Big Bud . This California staple inherits a complex grape and berry aroma from its Purple Urkle parent, while Big Bud passes on its oversized, compact bud structure. GDP flowers bloom in shades of deep purple, a contrasting backdrop for its snow-like dusting of white crystal resin. Its potent effects are clearly detectable in both mind and body, delivering a fusion of cerebral euphoria and physical relaxation. Orale!



ORALE vape carts and disposables are distilled 3 times to create a refined distillate that is void of all impurities and has maximum THC potency levels. ORALE distillate has only two ingredients - cannabinoids and terpenes. We don't believe in using any artificial ingredients. As health conscious cannabis enthusiasts we strive to create carts and vapes that make you feel as good as they taste. Our formulas are backed by years of research and design and customer feedback We use top of the line hardware for our vape carts to ensure you have a smooth and flavorful experience from first puff to last. When it comes to carts and disposable vapes, ORALE always delvers!

