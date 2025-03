Rainbow Belts is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through crossing the delicious Zkittlez X Moonbow strains. Named for its gorgeous appearance and delicious flavor, Rainbow Belts is perfect for any hybrid lover who wants a long-lasting high and a great taste. Rainbow Belts buds have gorgeous fluffy rounded popcorn-shaped forest green nugs with purple undertones, bright orange hairs and a coating of frosty amber crystal trichomes. As you pull apart each sticky little nugget, aromas of sharp lemon lime and flowery diesel are released, intensifying the more that you toke. The flavor is of sweet lemon lime with hints of ripe grapes and spicy berries, too.



Artisan Small Bud Flower



ORALE offers high-quality cannabis products at accessible prices, embodying a brand that honors the lively spirt and vibrant, artful culture of New Mexico.



ORALE ~Mota Buena



Available In:

*ORALE SMALL BUD FLOWER

*ORALE VAPE CARTS & DISPOSABLES

*ORALE INFUSED PREROLLS WITH DIAMONDS

*ORALE GUMMIES WITH LOCALLY INSPIRED FLAVORS



read more