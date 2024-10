Orale Infused Prerolls deliver a potent punch of flavor and smooth, intense effects. Crafted with a blend of the finest 100% Whole Bud Flower and infused with pure THD Crushed Diamonds, this isn’t just a preroll – it’s a tribute to the rich culture and fiery spirit of Nuevo Mexico. Available in Sativa, Indica and Hybrid blends. Three (3) half-gram prerolls per package (1.5 grams total).

