Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Palm Trees

Palm Trees

Blueberry CBD Gummy Squares

About this product

Our CBD Gummy Squares are perfect for a little snack to keep the jitters off or to chill after a long day. With 100mg per pack, its the perfect dosage for anybody who is new to CBD.

Serving size:  1 square
Serving Per Pack:  100 mg
Dosage:  Each square contains 10mg cbd
(Ingredients: sugar, corn syrup, water, gelatin, CBD Oil and Blueberry)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!