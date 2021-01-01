Palm Trees
Blueberry CBD Gummy Squares
About this product
Our CBD Gummy Squares are perfect for a little snack to keep the jitters off or to chill after a long day. With 100mg per pack, its the perfect dosage for anybody who is new to CBD.
Serving size: 1 square
Serving Per Pack: 100 mg
Dosage: Each square contains 10mg cbd
(Ingredients: sugar, corn syrup, water, gelatin, CBD Oil and Blueberry)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!