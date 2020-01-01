 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Palm Trees
Palm Trees

Co2 Extracted Hemp Derived CBD Oil

About Palm Trees

Palm Trees CBD is an excellent, clean oil created with sustainability and wellness in mind. Our main priority is to be able to make CBD readily available to those looking to achieve a level of mental tranquility and pain relief without needing to turn to harsh synthetic chemicals or relying on highly addictive substances. Our CBD is lab tested and serves complimentary to your everyday health and wellness. Palm Trees prides ourselves in curating an effective nutritional supplement that can easily be incorporate into your everyday routine. We at Palm Trees strongly believe mental stability and peace of mind are within each of us, we just need to unlock and embrace that frame of mind. it is our personal mission to help other to achieve this goal as a community.