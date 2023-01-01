This smooth Fair Trade Certified™ THC chocolate bar has the perfect hint of cannabis for the most delicious taste and uplifting experience.



Papa & Barkley’s smooth and delicious Milk Chocolate bar blends premium cannabis and cacao for a moment of bliss with each bite. Made with 84% Fair Trade Certified™ ingredients and solventless fresh-pressed rosin, this soy-free, non-GMO edible provides you with whole body wellness, relieves occasional pain, and allows you to relax and sleep with ease. Our Milk Chocolate bar is Whole Plant Full Spectrum™ for a blissful, balanced feeling.



Cannabinoids Per Piece: 5mg THC

Cannabinoids Per Bar: 100mg THC

How To Use: Enjoy one piece (triangle). Wait two hours for full effect before increasing your dose.



Ingredients: 38% Milk Chocolate (Evaporated Cane Sugar*, Cacao Beans*, Full Cream Milk, Cocoa Butter*, Sunflower Lecithin), Cannabis.

*Fair Trade Certified™ by Fair Trade USA® – 82.4% Fair Trade Certified™ Ingredients.

