Rosin-infused dark chocolate with diced almonds and Himalayan pink salt, artfully crafted in small batches with all-natural ingredients and solventless cannabis. Available in 20 count.



At P&B Kitchen we believe edibles should be a joyful experience from start to finish. That’s why we craft every product with only top-shelf, all-natural ingredients including local sun-grown cannabis. Our rosin-infused chocolates are Fair Trade CertifiedTM and made completely chemical-free, with no solvents ever. They are a labor of love, made in small batches by our expert chocolatiers designed to help you feel better, laugh harder and enjoy more.



Cannabinoids Per Gummy: 5mg THC per piece

Cannabinoids Per Container: 100mg THC

Ingredients: Dark Chocolate (Cacao Beans*, Evaporated Cane Sugar*, Cocoa Butter*, Sunflower Lecithin), Diced Almonds, Himalayan Pink Salt, Cannabis. *Fair Trade Certified by Fair Trade USA-96% Fair Trade Certified Ingredients



How to Use: Enjoy one piece (a rectangle). Wait two hours for full effect before increasing your dose. Store in a cool, dry place. Manufactured in a facility that also processes peanuts, tree nuts.

