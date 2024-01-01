Dense and potent nugs that provide a sweet and savory experience. Creamy, and delicious with effects that will keep you in good spirits, laughing the night away or relaxing with your favorite ways to pass time. Like its name, it will keep you coming back for more!



Unwind with Pacific Stone’s 2-pack Premium Blunts – Enjoy the simple pleasures. Made from high-quality greenhouse-grown whole flower, these artisanal blunts offer a smooth smoke and slow burn, allowing you to unwind in style. Each blunt is carefully hand-packed and crafted with our expertly cured flower, providing a balanced and satisfying premium smoking experience.

