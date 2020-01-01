 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
About Pacific Stone

We only sell what we grow. Unlike other brands, nothing is outsourced. Pacific Stone cultivates, cures and packages cannabis direct from our farm to you. You can be sure every flower we grow and package has been tended to by our team's caring hands. Our core focus is to deliver high-quality Pacific Stone flower at the Pacific Stone price. That means a premium smoke at a low price, so everyone can enjoy. Pacific Stone is located in sunny Santa Barbara on the Pacific Coast. It was established by a group of family and friends who share a dynamic passion for growing clean, consistent and affordable cannabis. Enhance the good times and enjoy the simple pleasures of shareable, memorable moments. Experience an adventurous new world where excellent cannabis is accessible, affordable and deliciously smokable. Please follow us on Instagram @pacificstone_brand and use the hashtag #pacificstonebrand or #pacificstone and we’ll give you a shout.

