Pound Cake offers a loud dark berry and grape flavor that’s backed by sharp lemon and citrus overtones. In terms of effects, you can expect a head and body high that will leave you blissed out on the couch. Pound Cake is said to relieve symptoms associated with fatigue and depression.



Not your typical pre-roll. Pacific Stone Premium Pre-rolls are carefully packed with our premium 100% greenhouse flower, no shake or trim, giving each pre-roll a consistent smoking experience. Pacific Stone has various strains perfect for any time of the day and is great for igniting with friends. We only sell what our Pac Stone team grows and cures to bring you farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price.

