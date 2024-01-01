Premium Reserve OG is an indica with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. PR OG should taste like a delicious nuanced lemon-pine-fuel character with a high-THC, mixed head and long persistent body finish. It's often enjoyed in the back half of the day to ease stress.



Unwind with Pacific Stone’s 2-pack Premium Blunts – Enjoy the simple pleasures. Made from high-quality greenhouse-grown whole flower, these artisanal blunts offer a smooth smoke and slow burn, allowing you to unwind in style. Each blunt is carefully hand-packed and crafted with our expertly cured flower, providing a balanced and satisfying premium smoking experience.

Show more