The Sativa Star! Potent, skunky, masked in berry flavors - Starberry Cough will help you through stressful times, or just when you need to stay focused and keep your eyes on the prize. It’s great for uplifting any mood! Truly dependable and delicious.



One hundred percent Premium California Cannabis that comes in four different sized pouches: 1/8th (3.5G), 1/4th (7G), ½ ounce (14G), and 1 ounce (28G). Our Dutch coastal greenhouses provide a consistent and controlled environment for our flower to thrive. A smile and consistent smoking experience in every bowl of Pacific Stone’s Premium California Flower. We only sell what our Pac Stone team grows and cures to bring you farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price.

