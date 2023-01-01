Are you a lover of high-powered Sativas and a solid buzz? Straw Brulee keeps the day going well into the night. Keeping you focused, determined and crossing off your to-do list! Enjoy this fruity flower with hints of sweet and sour followed by the smell of kush on the exhale.



One hundred percent Premium California Cannabis that comes in four different sized pouches: 1/8th (3.5G), 1/4th (7G), ½ ounce (14G), and 1 ounce (28G). Our Dutch coastal greenhouses provide a consistent and controlled environment for our flower to thrive. A smile and consistent smoking experience in every bowl of Pacific Stone’s Premium California Flower. We only sell what our Pac Stone team grows and cures to bring you farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price.

Show more