Stay frosty, Pacific Stoners. Formerly known as Frost Indica. Wedding Cake provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain features a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. The plant blooms into a consistently high amount of resin and features pink and purple coloring in its fluffy buds. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019. Wedding Cake is the #1 Best Selling Strain in California!



Unwind with Pacific Stone’s 2-pack Premium Blunts – Enjoy the simple pleasures. Made from high-quality greenhouse-grown whole flower, these artisanal blunts offer a smooth smoke and slow burn, allowing you to unwind in style. Each blunt is carefully hand-packed and crafted with our expertly cured flower, providing a balanced and satisfying premium smoking experience.

