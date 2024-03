CBD dominant transdermal patch for daily discomfort.



The CBD Releaf Patch is great for alleviating muscle and joint soreness often caused by inflammation. Transdermal patches are fast-acting and continuously release cannabinoids into the bloodstream, offering up to 12 hours of relief. This patch does not cause a high and is recommended for all cannabis consumers, including new ones. Crafted with skin-soothing ingredients like jojoba and avocado oil, these patches are perfect for those looking for a slow-release, easy-to-apply and single use application solution.



Papa & Barkley’s patches contain whole-plant, solventless cannabis oil, and are made with our signature solventless, chemical-free infusion process to preserve the plant’s full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes and phytonutrients for maximum therapeutic benefits. Our patches are hypoallergenic and water-resistant with a stronger adhesive to help prevent leakage.



• Product Cannabinoids: CBD Patch: 30mg (30mg CBD, <2mg THC)

• Product Weight: 1g

• Ingredients: Jojoba, Cannabis, Oleic Acid, Avocado Oil, Lavender, Eucalyptus, Spearmint and Ginger Essential Oils



Directions: Apply the patch to aching areas to relieve targeted pain. Apply it to the wrist or neck for whole-body relief. Make sure the skin is clean, dry and free of hair before applying.

