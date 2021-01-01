Papa & Barkley was founded by caring for the ones we love, inspired by a son’s dedication to help his bedridden father. Our mission is to unlock the power of Cannabis to improve people’s lives. Better. For you. + Solventless: chemical-free from start to finish. + Whole Plant: natural full-spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, chlorophyll, and phytonutrients. + Safe: no CO2, pesticides, mycotoxins, or heavy metals. + Artisanal: hand-planted, hand- harvested, and slow-cured.