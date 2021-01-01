About this product

Papa & Barkley’s Sleep Releaf Capsules offer the perfect combination of CBD for relaxation, THC for comfort, and CBN for sedative effects to help you fall asleep, stay asleep, and wake up feeling refreshed.* Each natural, vegan, gluten-free capsule is infused in a completely chemical-free process to maintain all the plant’s nutrients and benefits for maximum efficacy. Designed for convenient use and precise dosing, Sleep Releaf Capsules make getting a restful night’s sleep easy.



* Based on the average self-reported experience of over 90 participants, who used The Sleep Tincture for two weeks at one full dropper per night. Cannabinoid ratio is the same for all Papa & Barkley CBN Sleep Releaf products, individual results may vary.



2:4:1 CBD:THC:CBN

Per bottle: 120mg THC, 30mg CBN, 60mg CBD

Per serving (1 capsule): 2mg CBD, 4mg THC, 1mg CBN



Best for those seeking a convenient, precise dose to cap off the night.

Great For: Relaxation, Discomfort, Restful Sleep



Why Papa & Barkley Sleep.

Whole-Plant – chemical-free infusion process that delivers more plant for greater efficacy.

All-Natural – crafted with plant-based ingredients.

Safe – certified clean and chemical-free by a 3rd party.

Holistic – perfect balance of CBD, THC, and CBN for a full sleep solution.

Consistent – delivers results nightly.



How to Use:

Take one capsule, preferably with food, 30 minutes before bedtime. Increase dose as needed.