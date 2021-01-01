About this product

Papa & Barkley’s Sleep Tincture is the newest addition to the brand’s line of Papa & Barkley’s Sleep Releaf Tincture is the newest addition to the brand’s line of award-winning Releaf Tinctures, designed to help you sleep better night after night. Crafted with just cannabis-infused MCT oil in a completely chemical-free process that preserves all the plant’s beneficial nutrients, this tincture is the natural sleep solution you’ve been dreaming of. Each dose delivers the perfect combination of CBD for relaxation, THC for comfort, and CBN for sedative effects to help you fall asleep, stay asleep, and wake up feeling refreshed.*



* Based on the average self-reported experience of over 90 participants, who used The Sleep Tincture for two weeks at one full dropper per night. Cannabinoid ratio is the same for all Papa & Barkley CBN Sleep Releaf products, individual results may vary.



2:4:1 CBD:THC:CBN

Per bottle: 60mg CBD, 120mg THC, 30mg CBN

Per serving: 3mg CBD, 2mg THC, 1mg CBN



Great For: Relaxation, Discomfort, Falling Asleep & Staying Asleep



Key Benefits

Fast-acting when used sublingually, perfect for falling asleep.

Clean, plant-based sleep remedy.

Easy to customize dose for nightly ritual.

Whole nutrient profile preserved for maximum efficacy.

Perfect cannabinoid balance for a full sleep solution.



How To Use

Take 1/2 dropperful (0.5ml) 30 minutes before bedtime. Hold under tongue for 20 seconds, then swallow. Increase to one dropperful (1ml) the next night if needed