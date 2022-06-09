Partnered Pet is a full spectrum oil which is produced with hemp sourced from local certified organic farmers. Our pet line is specifically designed for our furry friends. The tincture provides a natural source of cannabinoids, nutrients, protein, essential fats and terpenes. These compounds work together simultaneously to maximize their therapeutic properties, known as the “entourage effect”, utilizing all the hemp plant has to offer. Our hemp oil is mixed with certified organic MCT oil to enhance absorption and digestion.