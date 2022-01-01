Sweet and spicy with just a touch of heat, Saigon Cinnamon Petra freshens your breath and warms your senses. Born in 2015, Petra was California’s first microdosed cannabis infused mint. It boasts the most discreet, portable, pocketable, and purse-able edibles package on the market. At 2.5MG THC per serving, Saigon Cinnamon Petra is perfect for the new or casual cannabis user, and the seasoned cannabis user looking for a consistent, low dose of THC throughout the day.



Ingredients: Xylitol, Saigon Cinnamon, Dextrin, Natural Flavors, Rebiana (Stevia), Fruit & Vegetable Juice for Color, Cannabis Extract, Magnesium Stearate, Silicon Dioxide.



*Available in California and Michigan in 100MG potency and Hawaii in 75MG potency.