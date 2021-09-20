About this product

2g of Phat Panda flower, with nugs the perfect size for packing a bowl! Granddaddy Purple is a famous indica comprised of Purple Urkle and Big Bud, originally curated in California. It provides a very heavy body high, and is best reserved for seasoned consumers. You will find yourself totally and completely locked into place, while your mind wanders away into a hazy dreamland. It's a popular strain for relieving pain, insomnia, muscle spasms, and appetite loss.