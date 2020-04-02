1159 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 458
Show All 132
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$350
Deals
$15 dabs
Multiple brands available!
7g limit per person per transaction based on law. No Double Discounts
$15 dabs
Multiple brands available!
7g limit per person per transaction based on law. No Double Discounts
All Products
Original Glue by Rocket Cannabis
from Rocket Cannabis
20.74%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
9 Pound Hammer by Sirius
from Sirius
20%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Dark Cherry Diesel by Hi-Guys
from HI Guys by Cowlitz
22%
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ oz
In-store only
Lemon G by Aurum Farms
from Aurum Farms
23%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Ice Cream Cake by Sub X
from Sub X
24%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Sundae Driver x Golden Pineapple by Clandestine
from Clandestine Gardens
18%
THC
___
CBD
$20¼ oz
In-store only
Grape Drink by Clandestine
from Clandestine Gardens
19%
THC
___
CBD
$20¼ oz
In-store only
Chocolope by Golden Tree
from Golden Tree Productions (GTP)
30%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Butterscotch Pudding by Fire Bros
from Fire Bros
16%
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Mimosa by Hempkings
from Hempkings
21%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Cheese by INDO
from INDO
21.97%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
In-store only
Monkey Butter by Cowlitz Gold
from Cowlitz Gold
21%
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Citrus Farmer by Cowlitz Gold
from Cowlitz Gold
22%
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ oz
In-store only
La Flama Blanca by Fire Bros
from Fire Bros
19.65%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Ice Cream Cake by Saints
from Saints
22.32%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Magoo by Sitka
from Sitka
20%
THC
___
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Slurricane by Snickle Fritz
from Snickle Fritz by Grow Op Farms
28%
THC
___
CBD
$304 g
In-store only
Sour Larry Lime by Seattle's Private Reserve
from Seattle's Private Reserve - SPR
15%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Gelato Cake by Blue Roots
from Blue Roots Cannabis Co.
20%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Tropicana Punch by Gold Leaf
from Gold Leaf
24%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Alien Candy by Green Island Growers
from Green Island Growers
20%
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Blackberry Kush by Hi-Guys
from HI Guys by Cowlitz
16%
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ oz
In-store only
Sour grape by Hi-Guys
from HI Guys by Cowlitz
21%
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ oz
In-store only
Dirty Girl by Hi-Guys
from HI Guys by Cowlitz
23%
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ oz
In-store only
Purple Punch by Cowlitz Gold
from Cowlitz Gold
18%
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ oz
In-store only
Cake Crasher by Rocket Cannabis
from Rocket Cannabis
25%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Cookies And Cream by Royal Gardens
from Royal Gardens
19%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
In-store only
Rocket Cannabis - Duct Tape 1g
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Chernobyl by INDO
from INDO
20.5%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
In-store only
MAC by Hempkings
from Hempkings
20%
THC
___
CBD
$140½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Maui Wowie by Sirius
from Sirius
19%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Green Crack by Hi-Guys
from HI Guys by Cowlitz
23%
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ oz
In-store only
Lost Coast by Hi-Guys
from HI Guys by Cowlitz
___
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ oz
In-store only
Cookies by Gabriel
from Gabriel
22%
THC
___
CBD
$302 g
In-store only
Ice Cream Cake by Hi-Guys
from HI Guys by Cowlitz
22%
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ oz
In-store only
Flodu by Clandestine
from Clandestine Gardens
18%
THC
___
CBD
$20¼ oz
In-store only
London Bridge by House of Cultivar
from House of Cultivar
17%
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Critical Cure by Saints
from Saints
4%
THC
8%
CBD
CBD Critical Cure
Strain
$131 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Banana Kush by Sirius
from Sirius
22%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
TrainWreck by Leafwerx
from Leafwerx
___
THC
___
CBD
$45½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
12345 ... 29