1g of premium, cannabis flower triple infused with single source live rosin, ice water hash & kief. Comes in a plastic tube with a silicone stopper, nestled in a kraft tube.

---------------



This potent, trichome disco-ball is a cross between Massive Creations GAK and GAK. With a strong, gassy aroma, this strain comes on with a surprisingly sweet, floral taste that is evident until the last hit in the bowl.



Anyone looking for a total K.O. strain should look no further. Though not overly sleepy, this powerhouse, indica-leaning hybrid takes you over in a full body buzz that lingers for hours. That being said, the behind the eyes terpenic punch is what really makes this strain the perfect go-to for a chill night in.



Type: Indica

Lineage: GAK X GAK

Top Terpenes: Myrcene, A- Pinene

Taste: Floral, Sour

Aroma: Gas, Chemical, Pineapple

Effects: Chill, Buzz, Happy

Show more