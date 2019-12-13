372 products
All Products
Canna tsu
from BMF
0.7%
THC
22.31%
CBD
Canna-Tsu
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Panama Red
from Green Bluff Greenhouse
17.05%
THC
0%
CBD
Panama Red
Strain
$111 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Head Cheese
from Dynamic Harvest
22.42%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Kosher Kush
from Orange State
20.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Kosher Kush
Strain
$91 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato
from Willie's Reserve
17.14%
THC
___
CBD
$70¼ oz
In-store only
Albino Kush
from Lazy Bee Gardens
25.8%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Gelato
from Willie's Reserve
17.41%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Durban Poison
from CannaSol Farms
18%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Super SIlver Haze
from Equinox Gardens
24.59%
THC
___
CBD
$2951 oz
In-store only
Spiked Punch
from Kush Kush
24.6%
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue City Diesel
from Lazy Bee Gardens
23%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Mendo Breath
from Kush Kush
26.1%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Mimosa
from Burnwell
16.8%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+1 more size
In-store only
CBD Remedy
from Lazy Bee Gardens
0.49%
THC
11%
CBD
Remedy
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Pearly Girl
from Cultivators Collection
21.21%
THC
0%
CBD
pearly girl
Strain
$81 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Willie Wonder
from Artizen Cannabis
23.17%
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Dubert
from House of Cultivar (Cultivar Farms)
21.5%
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Blue Dream
from Artizen Cannabis
23.88%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Critical Mass
from Artizen Cannabis
8.3%
THC
14.8%
CBD
Critical Mass
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Solace
from GreenBluff Greenhouse
23.29%
THC
0%
CBD
Solace
Strain
$111 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch
from High State Farms
18.15%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Citrus Farmer
from Orange State
17.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Citrus Farmer
Strain
$91 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Tally Man
from Burnwell
17%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Blueberry Scone
from Khush Kush
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Cookie Monster
from Fireline Cannabis
22.8%
THC
0%
CBD
cookie monster
Strain
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Black Cherry Pie
from Fireline Cannabis
22.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Cherry Pie
Strain
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Pearl Scout Cookies
from Fireline Cannabis
21.99%
THC
0%
CBD
Pearl Scout Cookies
Strain
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
'92 OG
from Orange State
24.4%
THC
0.1%
CBD
92 OG
Strain
$91 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Triangle Kush
from Orange State
20.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Triangle Kush
Strain
$91 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Double Lemon Cheesecake
from CannaSol Farms
21.2%
THC
___
CBD
$91 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4)
from Buzzworthy Farms
25.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$91 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Ghost OG
from Orange State
19.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost OG
Strain
$91 g
+1 more size
In-store only
White Rabbit
from Cultivators Collection
20.21%
THC
0%
CBD
White rabbit
Strain
$81 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Clemenrine
from Cultivators Collection
16.18%
THC
0%
CBD
Clementine
Strain
$81 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Locktite
from GreenRush
20.89%
THC
0%
CBD
Locktite
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Lemon Skunk
from High State Farms
19.69%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Skunk
Strain
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Stardawg
from DogHouse
23.3%
THC
___
CBD
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Alice In Wonderland
from CannaSol Farms
18.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Alice in Wonderland
Strain
$91 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Locktite
from Green Rush Cannabis
23.51%
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Wedding Cake
from CannaSol Farms
21.3%
THC
___
CBD
$50¼ oz
In-store only
