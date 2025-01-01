We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Portland Rosin Company
Solventless Perfected
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
6 products
Hash
Super Sour Buffalo Hashish
by Portland Rosin Company
5.0
(
1
)
Rosin
Cinderella 99 Rosin 1g
by Portland Rosin Company
THC 36.21%
CBD 0%
Solventless
Space Cadets/Space Captain Kief Joints
by Portland Rosin Company
Solventless
White Gorilla Kief
by Portland Rosin Company
THC 335.52%
CBD 0%
Rosin
Locomotion Rosin
by Portland Rosin Company
Hash
Double Tangie Banana Hashish 1g
by Portland Rosin Company
THC 35.99%
CBD 0%
Home
Brands
Portland Rosin Company
Catalog
Concentrates