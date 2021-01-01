Portland Rosin Company
Space Cadets/Space Captain Kief Joints
About this product
We take our single strain dry sift kief and pair it with a complementing strain of hand ground buds. These mouthwatering joints are currently being offered in two sizes: Our half gram Space Cadets are sold in packages of 2 and are perfect for a couple solo missions. Think you are ready for your own ship? Got a Crew to share with? Our Space Captains will get you into orbit with over a quarter gram of premium dry sift kief in every full gram joint. Ready for lift off in 3... 2... 1...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!