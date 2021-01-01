About this product

We take our single strain dry sift kief and pair it with a complementing strain of hand ground buds. These mouthwatering joints are currently being offered in two sizes: Our half gram Space Cadets are sold in packages of 2 and are perfect for a couple solo missions. Think you are ready for your own ship? Got a Crew to share with? Our Space Captains will get you into orbit with over a quarter gram of premium dry sift kief in every full gram joint. Ready for lift off in 3... 2... 1...