Natural Balm - 700MG

by Power Rack Strength CBD
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

PRS CBD Topical Healing Balm - 700MG

700mg of CBD Isolate made with HIGH-QUALITY MCT oil.

Not all CBD balms are created equal

Our top-of-the-line CBD balm is a multipurpose topical ointment that moisturizes, soothes, conditions, and nurtures your skin, providing comfort and restoring vitality. With 700mg of pure CBD Isolate and ZERO THC. Our CBD works as an anti-inflammatory, skin calming, and muscle relaxing-comforting balm. USA grown hemp, THC-FREE, KOSHER, GMO-FREE, Vegan lab-tested, all-natural pesticide-free.

What's In It

Bee's wax

Grape seed oil

Coconut Oil (MCT),

Cannabis Oil

with Sage, Lavender, or Lemongrass options available.

How To Use

Using a firm massaging technique, apply our CBD balm to the affected area with a thick coat - think Vaseline application, not chapstick. Re-apply 2 – 3 times per day for maximum results. Also for best results, consider adding our cooling Cryo-Freeze or warming Heatwave Roll-Ons to your CBD arsenal.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Power Rack Strength CBD
Power Rack Strength CBD
Shop products
Power Rack Strength CBD was designed by world record holding powerlifter Brian Carroll to combine high quality ingredients and powerful dosages for maximum effectiveness. All of our products are THC free, made with 100% CBD isolate, eliminating the risk of failing a drug test or feeling high throughout your day. Whether you're looking for stress and anxiety relief, a better night's sleep, or a reduction in pain and inflammation, we have you covered.
Notice a problem?Report this item