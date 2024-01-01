700mg of CBD Isolate made with HIGH-QUALITY MCT oil.
Not all CBD balms are created equal
Our top-of-the-line CBD balm is a multipurpose topical ointment that moisturizes, soothes, conditions, and nurtures your skin, providing comfort and restoring vitality. With 700mg of pure CBD Isolate and ZERO THC. Our CBD works as an anti-inflammatory, skin calming, and muscle relaxing-comforting balm. USA grown hemp, THC-FREE, KOSHER, GMO-FREE, Vegan lab-tested, all-natural pesticide-free.
What's In It
Bee's wax
Grape seed oil
Coconut Oil (MCT),
Cannabis Oil
with Sage, Lavender, or Lemongrass options available.
How To Use
Using a firm massaging technique, apply our CBD balm to the affected area with a thick coat - think Vaseline application, not chapstick. Re-apply 2 – 3 times per day for maximum results. Also for best results, consider adding our cooling Cryo-Freeze or warming Heatwave Roll-Ons to your CBD arsenal.
Power Rack Strength CBD was designed by world record holding powerlifter Brian Carroll to combine high quality ingredients and powerful dosages for maximum effectiveness. All of our products are THC free, made with 100% CBD isolate, eliminating the risk of failing a drug test or feeling high throughout your day. Whether you're looking for stress and anxiety relief, a better night's sleep, or a reduction in pain and inflammation, we have you covered.