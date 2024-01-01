PRS CBD Topical Healing Balm - 700MG



700mg of CBD Isolate made with HIGH-QUALITY MCT oil.



Not all CBD balms are created equal



Our top-of-the-line CBD balm is a multipurpose topical ointment that moisturizes, soothes, conditions, and nurtures your skin, providing comfort and restoring vitality. With 700mg of pure CBD Isolate and ZERO THC. Our CBD works as an anti-inflammatory, skin calming, and muscle relaxing-comforting balm. USA grown hemp, THC-FREE, KOSHER, GMO-FREE, Vegan lab-tested, all-natural pesticide-free.



What's In It



Bee's wax



Grape seed oil



Coconut Oil (MCT),



Cannabis Oil



with Sage, Lavender, or Lemongrass options available.



How To Use



Using a firm massaging technique, apply our CBD balm to the affected area with a thick coat - think Vaseline application, not chapstick. Re-apply 2 – 3 times per day for maximum results. Also for best results, consider adding our cooling Cryo-Freeze or warming Heatwave Roll-Ons to your CBD arsenal.

