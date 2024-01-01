Peach Rings

300MG, 10MG per piece, 30 total pieces

Recommended Dosage: 10-20mg 1-2x 1 hour before sleep or take as needed 10mg at a time

Our CBD Gummies provide long-lasting effects. Once you consume our CBD edibles, the active ingredients are first metabolized in your digestive system. After, the ingredients flow into the bloodstream and begin to send signals to the brain and the rest of your body. Once that process takes place, cannabidiol exists in the endocannabinoid system.



How does CBD interact with the endocannabinoid system?

Unlike THC, CBD does not bind with our CB1 and CB2 receptors. Our CB1 and CB2 receptors are mostly found within our central and peripheral nervous systems and only become active when THC binds with them. This reaction causes people to feel the psychoactive effects (or feeling ""high""). CBD, however, does not attach to those receptors, which some believe works by preventing endocannabinoids from being broken down. This allows them to create more effects throughout your body. This process allows our bodies to be treated for Chronic pain, headaches, joint pain, stress, skin/nerve function, and mood improvement, stimulates learning and memory, and helps improve appetite and metabolism.



Please consume these edibles cautiously, as it may take 30 minutes to 2 hours to feel the effects. Please take a look at the suggested dosages and serving sizes. While CBD will not make you ""high,"" it may make you very sleepy, which can be an unwanted side effect when not appropriate timing.



The additional benefit to consuming CBD edibles is that it is a slower onset that provides long-lasting relief. Edibles are broken down slowly in the digestive tract, gradually releasing CBD over time, causing more prolonged effects.

