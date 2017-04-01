About this product
Sage Balm - 700MG
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this strain
S.A.G.E., a.k.a. Sativa Afghani Genetic Equilibrium, is a well-balanced Haze crossed with a robust indica. This award-winner has a spicy sandalwood flavor combined with a long-lasting and uplifting high.
