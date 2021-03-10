About this product
5⭐ Rated and Most popular Indoor/Outdoor Growing strain of 2019!
Special Offer!
Enter coupon code "bogo2021" at checkout and receive a bonus pack of Blue Dream seeds today! Code has UNLIMITED usage, whatever you buy we match!
Enter coupon code “ outdoor2021 ” to receive 10% off Blue Dream, Northern Lights, Jack Herer, Texada Timewarp and Jager Kush seeds.
Use coupon code "FREESEEDS" at checkout to receive a FREE packet of Mixed Seeds for FREE!
The most widely grown strain on the West Coast, Blue Dream contains a dense bud structure with trichomes packed in deep, giving off a sparkly glistening type look. Crossed with Blueberry and original Haze, Blue Dream is a sativa dominant heavy hitting strain worth every ounce put into it. With a sweet berry aroma much like its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers quick symptom relief without a heavy sedative effect. With heavy yields and easy to grow this strain is hard for any grower to pass up. Blue Dream is pest and mold resistant and does well in outdoor and indoor environments.
When you smoke Blue Dream, you will first feel its Sativa-like effects: you will become very focused and calm; after a few more hits, you will feel the Indica effects and within an hour… you’ll be relaxed. Growing this strain requires some patience: it can be a slow grower in the early stages taking some time to branch out in its entirety. It requires close attention to humidity to avoid mold and mildew. It is also a favorite of mites and pests so try to avoid exposure if you can! Once the plant reaches maturity, however, it is fairly easy to maintain. It is great to unwind after a long day and because it is not an overwhelming strain, it’s a good choice if you need to function normally during the day. It is also great for use in food-based preparations.
Every pack comes with 10 seeds for only $29.99!
Special Offer!
Enter coupon code "bogo2021" at checkout and receive a bonus pack of Blue Dream seeds today! Code has UNLIMITED usage, whatever you buy we match!
Enter coupon code “ outdoor2021 ” to receive 10% off Blue Dream, Northern Lights, Jack Herer, Texada Timewarp and Jager Kush seeds.
Use coupon code "FREESEEDS" at checkout to receive a FREE packet of Mixed Seeds for FREE!
The most widely grown strain on the West Coast, Blue Dream contains a dense bud structure with trichomes packed in deep, giving off a sparkly glistening type look. Crossed with Blueberry and original Haze, Blue Dream is a sativa dominant heavy hitting strain worth every ounce put into it. With a sweet berry aroma much like its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers quick symptom relief without a heavy sedative effect. With heavy yields and easy to grow this strain is hard for any grower to pass up. Blue Dream is pest and mold resistant and does well in outdoor and indoor environments.
When you smoke Blue Dream, you will first feel its Sativa-like effects: you will become very focused and calm; after a few more hits, you will feel the Indica effects and within an hour… you’ll be relaxed. Growing this strain requires some patience: it can be a slow grower in the early stages taking some time to branch out in its entirety. It requires close attention to humidity to avoid mold and mildew. It is also a favorite of mites and pests so try to avoid exposure if you can! Once the plant reaches maturity, however, it is fairly easy to maintain. It is great to unwind after a long day and because it is not an overwhelming strain, it’s a good choice if you need to function normally during the day. It is also great for use in food-based preparations.
Every pack comes with 10 seeds for only $29.99!
Blue Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
9,655 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
37% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!