If you’re in search of an easy way to get your daily dose of Cannabinoids, then look no further than our Proprietary Blend Tablets, a unique formulation of All Natural CBDa & CBGa designed to create a powerhouse of comprehensive immunity support, combined in an easy to take tablet packing a potent 35mg of Hemp derived Cannabinoids.



These immune support tablets harness the power of CBDA and CBGA, two cannabinoids known for their potential health benefits. By incorporating these compounds, the tablets help enhance your body’s natural defenses, allowing you to stay resilient and healthy. Whether it’s seasonal changes or daily stress, these tablets provide the support you need to thrive.



Discover the quick and simple way to enjoy All Natural Support with Primo Vibes Proprietary Blend Tablets!

