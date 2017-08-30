About this strain
Sonic Screwdriver by TGA Subcool Genetics has been dubbed one of the best yielding plants of all time. With parents Orange Cream Soda and Trainwreck, Sonic Screwdriver offers stimulating effects with bright, complex terpenes of ripening citrus and forest floor. Trainwreck gives this strain a strong, heady onset that hits right between the eyes, but afterwards settles into the body, exhibiting a comfortable energy throughout. This strain is ideal for overcoming lethargy, curbing minor physical pain, and stimulating the appetite.
Sonic Screwdriver effects
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
73% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
68% of people report feeling euphoric
Giggly
52% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
PTSD
21% of people say it helps with ptsd
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Prūf Cultivar
Prūf Cultivar uses cutting-edge cannabis cultivation technology, led by an expert team passionate about strain maintenance to preserve an essential human element in the process. Each of our strains is thoughtfully chosen to accentuate flavors and deliver a unique experience. We combine high-tech facilities with high-touch methods to overturn conventions and establish an elevated vision for the cannabis industry.