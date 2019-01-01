 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

  3. Prūf Cultivar
Prūf Cultivar

Exploring What's Possible in Cannabis

We're pioneering cannabis so you can discover your own cannabis experience.
Handled with care from seed to shelf to ensure ideal moisture level and protect mono-terpenes.
Here’s Mikey coveting our fresh Terpinolene rich, massive, unique Astral Works flower.
Leaning into the edge of possibility. This is Prūf.
Prūf exists to cultivate those ideal conditions for cannabis exploration.
About Prūf Cultivar

Prūf Cultivar uses cutting-edge cannabis cultivation technology, led by an expert team passionate about strain maintenance to preserve an essential human element in the process. Each of our strains is thoughtfully chosen to accentuate flavors and deliver a unique experience. We combine high-tech facilities with high-touch methods to overturn conventions and establish an elevated vision for the cannabis industry.

Flower

Available in

United States, Oregon