Strawberry Cough is a legendary plant here, and another resident in our core line up. Massive power, clear pronounced terpene profile, laden with notes of strawberry, orange and dough. It’s exceedingly low myrcene, broad array of limonene, massive caryophyllene, and dash of linalool create a shimmering distinctive profile that is quite rare.
Primary terpene: Caryophyllene 6.01-7.07
Secondary terpene: Limonene 2.77-3.59 mg/g
THC: 19.5-26.7% | CBD: <LOQ%
Flavors: Strawberry, Sweet, Berry
Effects: Happiness, Relaxation
Strawberry Cough effects
Reported by real people like you
1,884 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
36% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
