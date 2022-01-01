Lighten up and feel shimmery with our Signature Spliffs. We pair sun-grown CBD hemp flower with our Signature herbal smoking blend for an earthy, grounding bouquet and ~34mg CBD per spliff. Suggested pairings include picnics, frolicking, and kung fu movies.*



PLEASE ENJOY FREE SHIPPING ON ALL PUFF HERBALS ORDERS



Contains organic, food-grade herbs rolled in organic hemp paper:

- Hybrid Hemp flower (13.67% CBD, <0.3% Δ9-THC)

- Damiana leaf

- Marshmallow leaf

- Mullein leaf

- Klip Dagga petals

- Lemon Balm leaf & flower

- Skullcap leaf & flower

- Wormwood leaf & flower

- Wood Betony leaf & flower



NO tobacco, NO nicotine, NO synthetics, NO additives, NO isolates



Terpene Profiles:

- Hybrid hemp flower: Myrcene, Pinene, Caryophyllene

- Signature herbal blend: Cadinene, Limonene, Humulene



Herbal Deep Dive:

DAMIANA (Turnera diffusa):

A euphoric aphrodisiac, damiana lightens your spirits, heightens your senses, and radiates a warm, fuzzy body high (so you can go ahead and add “and chill” to the suggested pairings).*



MARSHMALLOW (Althaea officinalis):

Velvety soft and smooth, marshmallow leaf rounds out our blends while allowing the other flavors in the mix to shine through.*



MULLEIN (Verbascum thapsus):

Soothing to the respiratory system, mullein is in all of our blends. This herb allows you to breathe more slowly and deeply and helps counterbalance the dry and hot nature of smoke.*



KLIP DAGGA (Leonotis nepetifolia):

Also known as lion’s ear, this mint-family plant’s fuzzy orange petals nuzzle you with soft waves of euphoria.*



LEMON BALM (Melissa officinalis):

Lemon balm adds a bright, sunny, and citrusy note to balance out this earthy blend and really makes it feel like you’re walking on sunshine.*



SKULLCAP (Scutellaria laterifolia):

Skullcap helps you lower your shoulders, unclench your jaw, and quiet your mind. Other than lung supporting mullein and marshmallow, skullcap is the only herb in all three of our blends and provided the inspiration for our logo.*



WORMWOOD (Artemisia absinthium):

Also known as green muse, wormwood is what gives absinthe and this blend its magical properties.*



WOOD BETONY (Betonica officinalis):

Wood betony, or simply betony, is an earthy, grounding herb that helps get you out of your head and down into your body.*



HEMP FLOWER, HYBRID (Cannabis sativa ssp. sativa):

Chosen to complement the earthy, grounding bouquet of our Signature blend, this sun-grown flower is rich in cannabinoids and terpenes of myrcene, pinene, and caryophyllene.*



*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Not for use during pregnancy or lactation. If you have a medical condition or take medications, please consult with your doctor before use.