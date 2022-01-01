Chill and prepare for drift off with our Sleepy Spliffs. We pair sun-grown CBD hemp flower with our Sleepy herbal smoking blend for a floral, soothing bouquet and ~29mg CBD per spliff. Suggested pairings include baths, candles, and loungewear.*



Contains organic, food-grade herbs rolled in organic hemp paper:

- Indica-dominant Hemp flower (11.47% CBD, <0.3% Δ9-THC)

- Mugwort leaf & flower

- English Lavender flower

- Marshmallow leaf

- Mullein leaf

- Chamomile flower

- Catnip leaf & flower

- Skullcap leaf & flower

- Passionflower leaf & flower



NO tobacco, NO nicotine, NO synthetics, NO additives, NO isolates



Terpene Profiles:

- Indica-dominant hemp flower: Pinene, Myrcene, Farnesene

- Sleepy herbal blend: Linalool, Borneol, Bisabolol



Herbal Deep Dive:

MUGWORT (Artemisia vulgaris):

Smooth, silky, and ever so slightly sweet, mugwort is a bit magical in that it can enhance the vividness of your dreams and improve dream recall.*



ENGLISH LAVENDER (Lavandula angustifolia):

Distinctively perfumed, lavender lays you down in a pillowy, tension-melting cradle of comfort.*



MARSHMALLOW (Althaea officinalis):

Velvety soft and smooth, marshmallow leaf rounds out our blends while allowing the other flavors in the mix to shine through.*



MULLEIN (Verbascum thapsus):

Soothing to the respiratory system, mullein is in all of our blends. This herb allows you to breathe more slowly and deeply and helps counterbalance the dry and hot nature of smoke.*



CHAMOMILE (Matricaria recutita):

Subtle, sweet, and floral, chamomile soothes restless energy so you’ll feel snug just being still.*



CATNIP (Nepeta cataria):

With a pleasant, grassy flavor, catnip helps to dissolve tightness in the chest so you can breathe more slowly and deeply.*



SKULLCAP (Scutellaria lateriflora):

Skullcap helps you lower your shoulders, unclench your jaw, and quiet your mind. Other than lung supporting mullein and marshmallow, skullcap is the only herb in all three of our blends and provided the inspiration for our logo.*



PASSIONFLOWER (Passiflora incarnata):

Gently nudging you to sleep with no next-day grogginess, passionflower quiets circular thoughts and worries that can keep you up at night.*



HEMP FLOWER, INDICA-DOMINANT (Cannabis sativa ssp. sativa):

Chosen to complement the floral, soothing bouquet of our Sleepy blend, this sun-grown flower is rich in cannabinoids and terpenes of pinene, myrcene, and farnesene.*



*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Not for use during pregnancy or lactation. If you have a medical condition or take medications, please consult with your doctor before use.