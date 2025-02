Back by popular demand, our Distillate Delta-9 THC Gummies! Designed to energize your day, these gummies deliver a potent 25mg of THC per gummy, making them perfect for our seasoned consumers looking for that evelated expierence. Available in two delicious flavors- Blue Raspberry and Cherry. Enjoy the powerful effects of our premium distillate gummies, or check out our line of premuim Live Rosin gummies for a more strain specific experience!

read more