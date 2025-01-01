We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Pure Roots Botanicals
Farm Direct, Full Effect! USDA Certified Organic
About
Shop
Catalog
Our story
USDA Certified Organic hemp from seed to sale. Premium THCA flower & Delta-9 gummies made from organic live rosin. Cultivated for purity, trusted for quality.🌿
read more
Brand spotlight video
Shop by category
cannabis
edibles
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
see all cannabis
Flower
All Gas OG | THCA Flower - USDA Certified Organic
by Pure Roots Botanicals
Flower
Blueberry Cupcake | THCA Flower - USDA Certified Organic
by Pure Roots Botanicals
Flower
Blackberry Truffle | THCA Flower - USDA Certified Organic
by Pure Roots Botanicals
Flower
Mandarin Sunset | THCA Flower - USDA Certified Organic
by Pure Roots Botanicals
Flower
Carolina Skunkberry | THCA Flower - USDA Certified Organic
by Pure Roots Botanicals
Flower
Tangerine Dream | THCA Flower - USDA Certified Organic
by Pure Roots Botanicals
see all cannabis
THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks
Candy
Cherry | Delta-9 Gummies
by Pure Roots Botanicals
Candy
Tangerine Dream | Live Rosin Delta-9 Gummies
by Pure Roots Botanicals
Candy
Strawberry Frost | Live Rosin Delta 9 Gummies
by Pure Roots Botanicals
Candy
Blueberry Blast | Live Rosin Delta 9 Gummies
by Pure Roots Botanicals
Additional information
