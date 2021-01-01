https://purehempshop.com/collections/edibles/products/cbd-ground-coffee-medium-roast-90mg

PRODUCT BENEFITS

Our medium roast coffee is low in acidity, with cedar, butter, and nutty undertones and a floral aroma. Our medium roast coffee is smooth and mild. The arabica coffee beans come specifically from Chiapas, Mexico, and each bag has 90 MG of active CBD.



We exclusively work with organic hemp. Our process allows for the particles to be broken down properly, achieving a higher absorption rate. This creates a more functional chill.



Origin: Chiapas, Mexico

Type: Arabica, Washed, Sun-dried

Cooperative: Motozintla Region

Elevation: 1100-1400 Masl

Tasting Notes: Floral Aroma, Cedar, Butter, Hints of Nut, Toast, Cream

Net Weight: 8oz (226 grams)