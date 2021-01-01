About this product
PRODUCT BENEFITS
Our medium roast coffee is low in acidity, with cedar, butter, and nutty undertones and a floral aroma. Our medium roast coffee is smooth and mild. The arabica coffee beans come specifically from Chiapas, Mexico, and each bag has 90 MG of active CBD.
We exclusively work with organic hemp. Our process allows for the particles to be broken down properly, achieving a higher absorption rate. This creates a more functional chill.
Origin: Chiapas, Mexico
Type: Arabica, Washed, Sun-dried
Cooperative: Motozintla Region
Elevation: 1100-1400 Masl
Tasting Notes: Floral Aroma, Cedar, Butter, Hints of Nut, Toast, Cream
Net Weight: 8oz (226 grams)
About this brand
purehempshop
Today we have an office in the heart of Los Angeles, Ca. We house half a century's worth of hemp/CBD experience and knowledge under one roof. We've quickly expanded our line to include cooking supplies, sprays, and even protein powders. We're most proud of the thousands of customers we've helped find affordable, potent, American made, non-GMO CBD products, and we can't wait to help you next!