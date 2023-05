PureNative’s hemp pre-rolls are organically grown hemp. Our hemp is grade A quality, and Fresh From Florida certified by Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services. Sunset is a sativa leaning hybrid with notes of strawberry guava and pine with strong expansion. Fruity diesel taste upon exhale with lasting relaxing and carefree effect.



Our pre-rolls are rolled with RAW natural fiber, unrefined cone tips. We package our pre-rolls in a smell proof, resealable bag with a window to view the pre-rolls. Included with this purchase is a water-resistant, tapered tube that is BPA free.



Directions - Light the pre-roll with a hemp wick or butane lighter for cleaner burn. After lit, puff the on your pre-roll and inhale. When disposing of your pre-roll make sure the ember is completely out.

